  1. Politics
Oct 5, 2026, 6:43 PM

Iranian interior minister departs for Qatar

Iranian interior minister departs for Qatar

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni headed for Doha, the capital of Qatar on Monday.

On the visit, Momeni is expected to meet with his Qatari counterpart, Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The visit comes following an official invitation from the Qatari interior minister. Momeni is reported to be accompanied by Deputy for Coordination of Economic Affairs and Regional Development Mehdi Dosti and Tehran Governor Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, among others.

During their latest talks in August, the interior ministers of Qatar and Iran discussed regional developments and ways to enhance coordination and cooperation between Doha and Tehran.

MNA/FNA1791208487490745639

News ID 248345

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