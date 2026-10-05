Two men executed in Iran over role in killing police officers

The Iranian judiciary-run Mizan news agency identified the men as Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raisi, saying their death sentences were carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court.

The were convicted of involvements in killing four police officiers in Isfahan during the early year foreign-orchestrated actsof terrorism.

The judiciary said that Sepahi set a police officer on fire while he was still alive, while Raisi participated in attacks against security forces and encouraged violence.

The two were convicted of using weapons to create fear and insecurity, “corruption on earth,” inciting violence and other national security offenses, Mixan further reported.

MNA