  1. Politics
Oct 5, 2026, 8:24 PM

Top Iranian security official:

Next enemy blunder to trigger 'new fronts, bigger surprises'

Next enemy blunder to trigger 'new fronts, bigger surprises'

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s top security official says the enemy’s next mistake against the Islamic Republic will open “new fronts” and bring “bigger surprises.”

In a post on his X account on Monday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei said the enemy’s past miscalculations in confronting Iran had led to “heavy defeats.”

He expressed confidence that Iran would overcome the current complicated circumstances with strength under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the support of the Iranian people, and coordination among all branches of the Islamic establishment.

MNA

News ID 248347

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