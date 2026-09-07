At least 45 US MQ-9 drones destroyed during Iran war

The Washington Post earlier reported the destruction or loss of at least 45 MQ-9s, citing three U.S. officials, and put the value of the damage at more than $1.3 billion.

Israeli regime's Channel 12 said the losses represent about one-quarter of the U.S. MQ-9 fleet before the war began. Some reports put the number of remaining operational drones at around 135, a level below the U.S. Air Force's operational requirement.

U.S. Air Force officials have voiced concern over the attrition of the MQ-9 fleet.

The MQ-9 is one of the United States' primary unmanned aircraft for reconnaissance, surveillance and ground attack. The damage to the fleet has placed significant pressure on U.S. operational capacity in the region.

MNA