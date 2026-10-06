Yemen hits Saudi airports, Aramco in 3 operations

Yemen's armed forces said they carried out three special operations with numerous ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against targets in Saudi Arabia, hitting Riyadh's King Khalid airport, the Aramco refinery in Rabigh, and Abha airport.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the first operation targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, disrupting flights there. The second operation targeted the Aramco refinery in Rabigh, causing a fire at the site. The third operation targeted Abha airport, Khamis Mushait base, the Akfa camp in the Asir region, and other sensitive positions in Najran and Jizan.

Saree said the operations were carried out in response to "Saudi aggression" against Yemen, which over the past 24 hours included 60 airstrikes and missile attacks. He said the Saudi attacks targeted Sanaa and the provinces of Jawf, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada and Marib, leading to the martyrdom and injury of civilians, including women and children. He said the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began has reached 1,576.

Saree warned all global airlines using Saudi airspace about continuing their flights. He said Saudi airspace, with the exception of the holy airspace of Mecca and Medina, would be a scene of their operations. He said Yemeni forces bear no responsibility for the consequences of ignoring this warning.

Saree said Yemeni forces possess capabilities and means that enable them to confront this escalation. He said they are prepared for such a day and the battlefield will determine the outcome.

MNA