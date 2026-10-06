UN chief visits Pakistan for talks expected to touch on Iran

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Islamabad for three days of meetings with senior government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Guterres’s arrival in a post on X, saying he was met by Acting Foreign Secretary Nabeel Munir.

Ahead of the secretary-general’s trip, a UN spokesperson said the talks would cover Pakistan’s “diplomatic and mediation efforts” between Iran and the US.

The visit will be a chance to discuss Islamabad’s “constructive role in supporting negotiations between the two countries”, the statement said.

MNA