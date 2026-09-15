49 prisoners to be extradited from Iraq to Iran: official

Deputy Minister of Justice for Human Rights and International Affairs Askar Jalalian said four women are among the prisoners being transferred.

Most of these prisoners had been detained in Iraq for possessing narcotics, pills, and contraband, or for carrying packages entrusted to them by others.

Among the transferred prisoners are four women; following the completion of legal and judicial formalities, passport checks, and health screenings, they will be transferred to Ilam Central Prison to serve the remainder of their sentences.

He added that after completing legal and judicial procedures, passport checks and health protocols, the prisoners would be taken to the central prison in Ilam Province to serve the remainder of their sentences.

Jalalian said most of the prisoners had been arrested in Iraq for carrying narcotics, pills and prohibited items, or for transporting packages belonging to others, adding that these prisoners were subsequently sentenced to lengthy prison terms after undergoing judicial proceedings.

He said sustained efforts by the Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, have paved the way for the prisoners’ transfer to jails inside Iran, allowing them to serve the rest of their sentences at home.

MNA