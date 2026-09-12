BRICS declaration matches with Iran’s stances: Gharibabadi

Gharibabadi talked about the main points of the New Delhi Declaration, the final document of the 18th BRICS Summit, which was adopted at the conclusion of the leaders’ meeting on Saturday.

Referring to Article 29 of the declaration, Gharibabadi said it reflects a growing global consensus on the illegality of attacks against nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards. He said Iran has consistently stressed this legal principle, and that the position has now been reflected at the level of a credible international grouping.

He also pointed to Articles 22 and 27 of the New Delhi Declaration, saying BRICS had explicitly condemned “unilateral coercive measures,” including economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, as actions contrary to international law. Gharibabadi said this position by BRICS, which includes five major emerging economies, effectively challenges the legitimacy of unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against Iran and other countries.

Pointing to Article 20 of the declaration, he said BRICS leaders had strongly supported Iran’srequest for WTO membership. He added that the move was part of broader efforts to reform and strengthen the multilateral trading system and increase the role of the Global South.

Gharibabadi also highlighted Articles 7, 13, 17 and 18 of the declaration, saying they reaffirm the need to move from a unipolar order toward a fairer and more multipolar international system, a principle he said has long been emphasized in Iran’s foreign policy.

Regarding Articles 30 to 34, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said the declaration showed that the majority of emerging economies stand together in condemning the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians and supporting their legitimate rights.

He further referred to Article 25, saying BRICS emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of resolutions aimed at establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. He said this highlighted the need for the establishment of such a zone in a genuine and non-discriminatory manner, adding that the Israeli regime’s nuclear program, as the only undeclared nuclear weapons program in the region, should be addressed within this framework.

Gharibabadi also pointed to Article 40, which strongly condemns all acts of terrorism, saying it supports Iran’s long-standing position that the international community should confront terrorism consistently and without political selectivity.

He said Articles 2, 7 and 10 of the declaration, which emphasize strengthening multilateralism and a multipolar world order, are aligned with Iran’s foreign policy strategy of expanding cooperation with the East and the Global South while reducing reliance on the Western-led order.

Gharibabadi underlined that the alignment with BRICS’ New Delhi Declaration shows that Iran’s foreign policy approach of strengthening cooperation with emerging and developing countries is becoming part of a growing consensus among nations of the Global South.

MNA/IRN