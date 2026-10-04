War with Iran or with the American people? IRGC spox.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi wrote, “Staggering costs for deploying a new group to the battlefield, coinciding with the surge in prices in America and a new drawdown from oil reserves, so US war is with Iran or with the American people?”

Back on Oct. 03, he had issued stark warning to US President Trump, noting that Trump must learn lessons from war with Iran and accept Tehran's terms and conditions.

Trump achieved none of his goals in war with Iran and suffered numerous economic, political woes, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi emphasized.

IRGC Spokesman General Mohebbi urged US President Donald Trump to learn from his war experiences and accept Iran’s terms and conditions.

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