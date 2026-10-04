Iran Army planning to enhance missile range, speed: Spox.

He made the remarks in an interview on Sunday, as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States amid the latter’s acts of mischief in the region and its rejection of diplomacy.

Following the recent illegal US-Israeli war on Iran, the Army decided to improve the range of its missiles, and it has now taken steps in that direction, he underlined.

“The missiles we used during the war—particularly the Ground Force’s missiles that targeted enemy bases in Kuwait, and the Navy’s sea-launched cruise missiles that struck enemy vessels—performed very well and proved effective,” he added.

“However, we concluded that we need to improve the speed and range of these missiles, as the enemy is now operating farther from our shores, at distances of up to 1,000 kilometers. God willing, we will upgrade these missiles as well.”

Akraminia also emphasized that the upgrades would apply to all of the Army’s missiles, according to Press TV.

Meanwhile, he explained that significant progress has been made in improving the speed and precision of Iranian missiles, whose future generations, he said, will benefit even more from such advanced capabilities.

The US and Israel launched their second war of aggression against Iran on February 28. They assassinated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders.

Forty days later, on April 8, Washington and Tel Aviv were forced to accept a ceasefire amid its resistance, successful, decisive retaliatory operations, and firm control over the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, the US conducted waves of deadly air raids on Iran and imposed a naval blockade of the country in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Republic, signed on June 17, to end the war.

MNA