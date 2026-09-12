Iran, India need to use potentials to expand ties: Pezeshkian

In the meeting which was held in New Delhi on the sidelines of BRICS Summit emphasized the necessity of strategic planning to expand ties between the two nations.

The Iranian president also said that "Over the past few months, we have witnessed criminal acts by the US and Israel against our country; yet, it was the Iranian people who resisted with all their might and stood firm against their acts of bulling."

Emphasizing that Iran has always championed regional peace and security, the President stated, "Iran was attacked by the enemy; we were not the aggressors but rather stood up against the enemy's aggression."

Reiterating the need for strategic planning to enhance bilateral ties, he added, "We must utilize the potential between our two countries to expand economic relations."

The President of India, for her part, emphasized the importance of expanding ties with Iran, noting, "In line with the plans that have been made, I have instructed the Prime Minister to pursue the deepening and expansion of relations with Iran."

Addressing Pezeshkian, Murmu said, "You have traveled to India after eight years, and this visit carries great significance for us."

The Indian President also described the hosting of the BRICS summit in the country as a valuable opportunity to deepen relations among nations, stating, "Holding joint meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit can lead to the further development of ties between countries."

MNA/ISN1405062114254