US seeks to turn brotherly Muslim nations against each other

During a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India on Saturday, Pezeshkian maintained that “the arson in the region is due to the hegemonic approach of America and Europe and the crimes committed by Israel,” adding that they do not want independent countries to exist in the region, accoridng to Press TV.

Pezeshkian underlined the importance of stronger ties with neighboring and Muslim countries, saying Tehran would continue expanding such relations in a logical and solid manner.

Recalling the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, he said, “They attacked our country without any reason; they martyred our Leader, children, commanders and scientists.”

He also pointed to attacks launched from neighboring countries, noting that Iran had “no choice but to defend the country” and strike military bases used in the attacks.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to peace, declaring, “We are not seeking war or the continuation of war.”

He also rejected any foreign role in regional security, saying, “We do not need a gendarme in the region,” and that the territorial integrity and security of the region can only be ensured by its own countries.

Anwar, for his part, strongly condemned the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for Tehran’s sovereignty.

“Malaysia firmly made its position clear from the first day, and our parliament strongly condemned the aggression against Iran,” the Malaysian premier noted.

“Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are highly respected by us,” Anwar added, reaffirming Kuala Lumpur’s position on Iran.

Praising the Iranian people’s resistance, the Malaysian leader remarked, “The resistance of the Iranian government and people is commendable,” adding that many other countries might have been defeated within days but Iran had continued to stand firm.

Anwar also welcomed closer bilateral relations, saying, “We believe in strengthening our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” particularly in trade, economic and educational fields.

MNA