Iran military struck US aircraft carrier at 500-km range

Highlighting the IRGC’s naval capabilities, General Mohebbi stated that Iran was demonstrating its power by preventing unauthorized vessel transits and blocking enemy naval weaponry.

He noted that prior to Operation “Ramadan,” approximately 30 to 40 US warships had been present in the Persian Gulf, but he claimed that not a single warship remained in the region today. He added that all U.S. vessels had pulled back at least 400 kilometers from Iran’s coastline.

The spokesman attributed this retreat to Iran’s deployment of new weaponry and advanced missiles, asserting that Iranian forces retained the capacity to strike targets at distances exceeding 400 kilometers. He further stated that Iranian forces had recently targeted a US aircraft carrier located 500 kilometers away, maintaining that the Strait of Hormuz remained a center of Iranian military strength to deter foreign aggression.

Referring to earlier remarks by Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, concerning a new exclusion zone, General Mohebbi clarified that the designated area extended from near Chabahar across portions of the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf leading toward the Strait of Hormuz.

He explained that while military actions had previously focused strictly on the Strait of Hormuz, a broader security zone had now been established, with exact coordinates scheduled for official publication.

Elaborating on the mechanism of “maritime sanctions,” the spokesman warned that any unauthorized commercial or military vessel entering the defined zone would be denied insurance, legal, and support services, and would be prohibited from navigating through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding countermeasures against potential naval blockades, General Mohebbi observed that maritime blockades could extend throughout the Sea of Oman and into international ocean waters. However, he maintained that the IRGC possessed undisclosed operational strategies to neutralize such measures.

He further claimed that U.S. forces were suffering from severe physical and operational attrition, asserting that the USS Abraham Lincoln had required hull repairs and repainting due to severe rusting, and that its crew was experiencing low morale under continuous sea operations.

Reaffirming Iran’s military readiness, General Mohebbi emphasized that regional maritime dynamics had shifted in Iran’s favor due to smart strategies and modern armaments. He warned that any miscalculation by the United States or its allies would bring a decisive response from Tehran.

In conclusion, the spokesman highlighted the vital role of the Iranian public in supporting national defense, stating that popular unity remained the primary guarantee of victory against external threats.

MNA