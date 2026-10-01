  1. Economy
Oct 1, 2026, 10:12 AM

Oil prices hold steady amid US-Iran talks

Oil prices hold steady amid US-Iran talks

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Oil prices held largely steady during early trading in Asia on Thursday.

Oil prices held largely steady during early trading in Asia on Thursday, tracking previous gains and steep monthly increases as market participants weighed the latest developments in US-Iran peace discussions alongside regional crude export trends.

Brent crude futures climbed 12 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $98.15 per barrel as of 00:45 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $90.35 a barrel, slipping 7 cents, or 0.1 percent.

Both major benchmarks advanced by roughly $1 a barrel in the prior session.

According to Reuters, Brent advanced by approximately 14 percent in September, its strongest monthly performance since July, while WTI finished the month up about 5 percent.

MNA 

News ID 248228

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