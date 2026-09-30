  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2026, 9:18 PM

Senior Iranian, Russian diplomats discuss ties, region

Senior Iranian, Russian diplomats discuss ties, region

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Ryabkov to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Khatibzadeh, who is head of the Center for Political and International Studies at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, held talks with Ryabkov, during his visit to Moscow, on Wednesday.

The two diplomats exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and Moscow-Tehran cooperation between in international arenas, including the current situation in West Asia, amid escalating tensions over the US-Israeli aggression across the region.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, the meeting took place in a friendly, constructive, and trust-based atmosphere—aimed at boosting ties within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Treaty.

Iran and Russia are strategic allies, with both countries having consultations on numerous issues, especially after the Comprehensive Strategic Treaty was signed by President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin in Moscow in January 2025, a document which entered into force in October, the same year.

MNA

News ID 248221

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