Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy over PM's claims

In reaction to the unfounded accusations made by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, summoned Hugo Shorter to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

During the meeting, Takht-Ravanchi conveyed Iran’s “strong protest” over “the British government’s ongoing destructive approach toward it.”

He recalled the British government’s international responsibility for multiple unlawful actions against the Iranian people, particularly providing military bases and facilities under British jurisdiction for the planning and execution of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that the British government’s recent media campaign, which leveled baseless accusations over an alleged plot to sabotage the RAF Fairford base, could in no way overshadow Britain’s complicity in the military aggression against Iran.

Takht-Ravanchi said the British government must be held accountable for its participation in the act of aggression and war crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime.

He rejected the “baseless and unfounded” claims by British officials linking the alleged sabotage plot at Fairford military base to Iran, stressing the need for an official explanation from the British government and a correction of its inappropriate approach toward Iran.

The British ambassador, for his part, said he would convey Iran’s protest to London.

MNA/IRNA