Israeli artillery hits areas near Syria’s Quneitra

According to SANA, the Israeli military's artillery targeted areas around the village of Eastern Samdaniya in northern Quneitra.

The attacks caused no casualties or injuries.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria, Israeli forces have exploited the security vacuum in the country, bombing heavy defence facilities and warplanes and advancing into the Quneitra area in southern Syria.

The Israeli regime has also occupied parts of southern Syria, including the strategic Jabal al-Sheikh heights.

MNA