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Oct 1, 2026, 10:46 AM

Israeli artillery hits areas near Syria’s Quneitra

Israeli artillery hits areas near Syria’s Quneitra

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The Israeli military targeted areas around the eastern Samdaniya village in northern Quneitra with artillery fire, local sources in Syria reported.

According to SANA, the Israeli military's artillery targeted areas around the village of Eastern Samdaniya in northern Quneitra.

The attacks caused no casualties or injuries.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria, Israeli forces have exploited the security vacuum in the country, bombing heavy defence facilities and warplanes and advancing into the Quneitra area in southern Syria.

The Israeli regime has also occupied parts of southern Syria, including the strategic Jabal al-Sheikh heights.

MNA 

News ID 248229

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