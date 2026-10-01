Saudi warplanes pound Yemen in 51 new strikes

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, said Saudi warplanes carried out 51 airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemeni territory over the past 24 hours.

He said the attacks were carried out by F-15 fighter jets that took off from Khamis Mushait base, as well as through missile strikes from the Najran and Jizan areas.

The spokesman said the airstrikes and missile attacks targeted telecommunications networks and civilian facilities in the provinces of Marib, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz and Amran.

Saree said that with this escalation, the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the start of the latest round of conflict has reached 1,209.

MNA