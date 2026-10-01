Six terrorists killed in IRGC operation in SE Iran

The public relations office of the Quds base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces announced that on Thursday morning, based on public reports received and after establishing precise intelligence dominance, a terrorist team intending to carry out a terrorist operation in the region was identified and struck.

According to the statement, in the operational action by the combatants of the Quds base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces, a number of terrorists have so far been killed, and the clearing operation is continuing.

According to supplementary news from the Quds base, six members of the takfiri terrorist group were killed and a number of explosive packages were discovered and seized from them.

MNA