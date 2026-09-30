Iran resolved to strengthen all-out ties with China: Minister

Madanizadeh, who leads the Iranian side of the Iran-China Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, met with Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, on Wednesday to congratulate the ambassador on the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

He described Tehran-Beijing relations as stemming from historical and civilizational ties, as well as contemporary connections, highlighting the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations.

Referring to China’s position in the global economy, he highlighted the two countries’ potential for cooperation in industrial investment, new technologies, clean energy, the digital economy, logistics and industrial projects.

The economy minister also referred to China’s initiatives, stressing the importance of cooperation among Global South countries and the formation of new economic and political frameworks, saying Iran and China could play an effective role in this process.

Madanizadeh thanked China for its support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its humanitarian assistance during the recent war, and highlighted the importance of cooperation through BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and financial institutions.

He said Iran is determined to strengthen comprehensive ties with China, adding that the two countries are moving toward a new chapter of strategic partnership and implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan.

MNA