IRGC issues statement after US forces withdrawal from Iraq

In a statement marking the complete withdrawal of American forces from Iraq, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) honoured the memory of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance Front in Iraq and West Asia, especially the martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and all the faithful combatants who attained martyrdom over two decades of confrontation with American aggressors. It congratulated the zealous Iraqi people, the unified Islamic Resistance Front and the revolutionary combatants of the Islamic world on this historic victory.

The IRGC said the expulsion of America from Iraq was the result of the zealous Iraqi people's steadfastness for their independence. With their historic stand, the Iraqi people proved that national will is the greatest weapon against the excessive demands of hegemonic powers, it said, describing the victory of Iraq's proud anti-hegemony resistance will over American occupation as a golden page in the history of the region's peoples' quest for freedom.

The IRGC said the expulsion of American occupiers was in fact the imposition of heroic Iraq's firm will on the terrorist and warmongering American regime and the unwise rulers of the White House. America, which has always spoken with the language of force, has now been forced to retreat from a land it had occupied for two decades, the statement said.

"America left, not through negotiation, not through favours, but through the determination of a nation that stood firm, the blood of mujahideen who gave their lives, and a resistance will that was never broken. Now Iraq, proud and free, stands on the ruins of a twenty-year occupation and watches the dawn of independence," the IRGC said.

It said this blessed and historic event is undoubtedly the first step in avenging the blood of Iraq's martyrs, especially Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and that by God's grace, the revenge for these dear ones will be completed with America's full expulsion from the region.

"America must leave the region and leave security management to the peoples themselves. The experience of two decades of occupation showed that America's presence not only brought no security, but was itself the source of insecurity, terrorism and instability in West Asia. After twenty years of military intervention, with about five thousand killed by its own admission, and not the real figure, and four thousand billion dollars in costs, America was expelled amid the peak of the Iraqi people's hatred and resentment. These figures show America's heavy and disgraceful defeat," it said.

The IRGC said the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq is a great and historically significant event and a massive achievement for the Axis of Resistance. It said there is no doubt that the zealous Iraqi people, by continuing this sacred movement, will also end American interference in their country's economy and oil, and will shape a bright future for themselves with unity and national will.

"America has never been and is not a reliable support. Facts and realities on the ground affirm that America is leaving, and it is these peoples who must build their countries. It can be firmly said that America's expulsion from Iraq is the prelude to its expulsion from all of West Asia and the geography of the Islamic Ummah. This great victory is the product of Iraq's national will, the struggle of Resistance currents, popular support and the effective actions of the country's government," the statement said.

In conclusion, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stressed the need for intelligence and vigilance by the government, people and Resistance forces of Iraq against possible plots and seditions designed by America and its allies to create renewed insecurity and instability in that holy land. It declared firmly that Iran continues to stand beside the truth-seeking and oppression-fighting peoples of the region to cleanse West Asia of the remnants of American aggressors and the child-killing and racist Zionist regime, and will not rest until the complete liberation of Holy al-Quds.

MNA