Iraq's territory not to be used to threaten neighbours

In a statement, al-Zaidi said the withdrawal marks the beginning of a new chapter in Iraq’s journey”.

The prime minister announced that October 1 marked “a serious beginning for addressing the issue of weapons outside state control,” outlining a roadmap with agreed-upon timelines not exceeding June 30, 2027, to disarm non-Iraqi armed groups and enforce constitutional principles restricting decisions of war and peace to state authorities.

Baghdad will also start the process of supporting security institutions by purchasing a complete air defence system to reinforce aerial sovereignty, al-Zaidi said.

“The Iraqi government affirms its constitutional commitment to preventing the use of Iraqi territory and airspace as a launching pad or transit route for any action that threatens the security of neighbouring countries,” he wrote.

MNA