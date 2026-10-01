Leader says prayer is Iran's source of strength

The message was read out at the summit, held at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad.

Ayatollah Khamenei described prayer as one of the most beautiful great blessings of God, the highest institution, symbol and pillar of religion, and the connecting thread for direct communication with the infinite divine source.

He said prayer is both a strong and continuous support and an inexhaustible reserve for confronting the ego and worldly devils, and a spring of love, hope, kindness and calm.

The Leader said prayer is not merely an individual duty, noting that the Quranic verse stating that the righteous "establish prayer" if granted power in the land shows that establishing prayer plays a special role in jihad and triumph in the arenas of struggle, especially the arena facing the Iranian nation today.

He said that with the condition of empowerment now more available to the "dear people of Iran," every member of the nation is addressed by God's repeated command to establish prayer. All influential figures in society, from parents and families to teachers and friends, from professors and elites to well-known figures, and all culture-building institutions bear a doubled responsibility in this matter, he said.

The Leader expressed hope that with divine favours and the prayers of Imam Mahdi (AS), the Iranian nation and country will be successful in establishing prayer and benefiting from its grace and blessings.

MNA