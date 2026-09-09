IRGC issues statement on Mamosta Mohammad Nozhati martyrdom

The Public Relations Office of IRGC’s Base of West Azarbaijan province said, “The unjust and cowardly martyrdom of Mamosta Mohammad Nozhati, following a terrorist and brutal crime committed by Zionist-American separatist groups, caused great sorrow and pain among the clergy and the general public of the martyr-fostering people of West Azarbaijan province.”

Not only this heinous crime is a targeting of a prominent figure, but also a desperate attempt to create divisions and discord among Muslims, destroy Shiite and Sunni unity, and deprive society of security and peace.

The brilliant record of martyr Mamosta Mohammad Nozhati in popular mobilization forces [Basij] especially his long collaboration and assistance with the mobilization of professors, students, and clerics, is a testament to his passion for serving quality services to people, the statement added.

MNA