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Sep 14, 2026, 11:00 PM

Sunni cleric assassinated by unidentified gunmen in SW Iran

Sunni cleric assassinated by unidentified gunmen in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Zahedan Governor Jamshid Rokhshani Nasab told local Iranian media on Monday that Molavi Yousef Gorgij, a Sunni prayer leader in the city, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen earlier in the day.

Rokhshani Nasab added that the attack was carried out outside the cleric’s home.

According to the governor, Gorgij had been active in efforts to fight divisive elements and Zionist mercenaries.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the assassination, accoridng to Press TV, citing other local Iranian media outlets. 

The assassination comes five days after Kurdish cleric Mamosta Mohammad Nozhati was killed in a terrorist attack in Iran’s western province of West Azarbaijan.

In a statement issued following Nozhati’s death on Wednesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the assassination, blaming “Zionist-American separatist groups” for the attack.

MNA

News ID 247750

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