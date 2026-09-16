Assassinating 'Molavi Gorgij' evidence of terrorists' failure

In a message released on Wednesday, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi condoled the martyrdom of Molavi Yousef Gorgij to his esteemed family, honorable and noble people of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The cowardly assassination of the scholar and insightful mujahid, Molavi Yousef Gorgij, by mercenary terrorists is clear evidence of the desperation of the United States and the Zionist regime, and an obvious sign of their defeat in the face of honorable people of Sistan and Baluchestan province, General Vahidi underlined.

A Sunni Prayers Leader Molavi Yousef Gorgij was assassinated by unidentified gunmen earlier on Tuesday. The attack was carried out outside the cleric’s home.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the assassination, blaming “Zionist-American separatist groups” for the deadly attack.

Gorgij regularly participated in revolutionary ceremonies and commemorations for martyrs. During the US-Israeli-imposed war of aggression, he repeatedly addressed gatherings held in the streets.

He is the second Sunni cleric to be martyred by unidentified assailants in Sistan and Baluchestan Province this year. Earlier, Molavi Mohammad Anvar Rigi, the Sunni Friday prayer leader of Mirjaveh, was also martyred in an assassination attack.

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