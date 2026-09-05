World grasped out nuclear club was nothing more than a lie

Speaking at the 2nd Alavi Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Festival, with a focus on the incidents imposed by enemies against the Iranian nation over the past years, he stressed that the world realized that the nuclear club is nothing more than a lie.

Iran’s strategy, which is a strategy that stems from the Revolution and its learned people, is that "we must make maximum use of all advanced technologies for the interests and needs of our people and the region,” Aref opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the first vice president emphasized that the strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to reach the pinnacles of advanced science and technology, noting, “During the 12-day war imposed by the US and Israel jointly against the Iranian people, the enemy mistakenly thought that it can undermine the powerful defense system of the country at the first day of war and on the second day, it [enemy] thought that people will come to the field and finish the job but the noble people of the country did something extraordinary and great.

On the first day of the war, the cruel enemy assassinated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei which incurred an irreparable loss to the Islamic Establishment but the noble people of the country thwarted all conspiracies and plots hatched by enemy against the country.

After its despair on the battlefield, the enemy turned to economic warfare, but despite the cruel sanctions, “we were successful with the strategy of resistance economy.”

The enemy thought it could achieve its goals, as it did during the 1953 coup, by using a number of low-level thugs, but this calculation was also wrong, he added.

Emphasizing that sanctions have costs and slow down the country’s progress, but cannot cause the country to become inefficient, he said, adding, "One of the benefits of sanctions was transforming the industry into a localization industry and preventing foreign purchases in dollars."

Alongside the economic war, the enemy is also targeting the system’s social capital; therefore, preserving it is a necessity and, in a sense, a “greater jihad.”

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