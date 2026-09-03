US attack against Iranian civilians to not go unpunished

Referring to the US attack in a wedding ceremony at Kouhestak region, Sirik Island, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi stressed that perpetrators and masterminds of the heinous attacks against the innocent Iranian people would pay heavy price for their crimes.

Cowardly enemy plots to spread fear indicate their inability in the face of Iranians' steel resolve, he said, adding, “IRGC vows to guard martyrs' honor, and stipulates resolve to establish unwavering security for all Iranians throughout the country.”

“Once again, the evil and demonic face of America has been revealed to the world in a terrorist and inhuman act aimed at removing joy and happiness from the life of the noble Iranian nation and creating terror among innocent civilians,” Major General Vahidi said in his message.

“This horrific crime, which took place in the safe haven of our beloved homeland and among a group of innocent women, men and children at a wedding celebration, shows the depth of the long-standing enmity and hatred of the enemies of the revolution and the Islamic system, and their helplessness and desperation in the face of the height of resistance and steely will of the people of this land,” he stated.

In a blatant violation of human rights, the American army turned a wedding celebration in Sirik into a tragedy by bombing and destroying a residential home. In this heinous attack, nearly 70 innocent people were injured, four of whom, including a child, were martyred.

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