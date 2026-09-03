Iran's PGSA updates list of violating vessels

“Certain entries on this list have been established through information voluntarily submitted by the public, and the PGSA wishes to formally acknowledge and thank those who have contributed to this effort.”

On the website, the authority stressed that non-compliant vessels “shall face restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention, or confiscation.”

It advised cargo owners shipping to or from the Persian Gulf to review the list prior to chartering in order to avoid potential issues.

“Any vessel cooperating with listed vessels (via STS (ship-to-ship), transshipment, etc.) will be added to the list. To request removal, vessels must submit a formal application with justifications to info@pgsa.ir.”

Iran closed the chokepoint following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the country on February 28.

MNA/6935979