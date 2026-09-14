  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2026, 2:11 PM

PGSA warns against insurers, P&I clubs over violating rules

PGSA warns against insurers, P&I clubs over violating rules

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) –Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Affairs Authority (PGSA) has updated list of non-compliant vessels, warning insurers, Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I) clubs against providing services to the vessels violating its regulation.

The PGSA said the list of violating vessels has been updated and urged relevant entities to refrain from providing services to the listed vessels.

“The list of violating vessels has been updated at the following address: pgsa.ir/non-compliance-list” the authority said in a message on Monday.

“Insurance companies, P&I clubs and classification societies are warned to refrain from providing services to these vessels in order to avoid the consequences arising from relations with them,” it added.

MNA

News ID 247741

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News