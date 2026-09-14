PGSA warns against insurers, P&I clubs over violating rules

The PGSA said the list of violating vessels has been updated and urged relevant entities to refrain from providing services to the listed vessels.

“The list of violating vessels has been updated at the following address: pgsa.ir/non-compliance-list” the authority said in a message on Monday.

“Insurance companies, P&I clubs and classification societies are warned to refrain from providing services to these vessels in order to avoid the consequences arising from relations with them,” it added.

MNA