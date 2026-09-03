Targeting civilians "clear example of war crimes"

In a letter on September 2, 2026, to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres and the president of the Security Council, Darzi condemned the recent US attacks, including the strike on a residential home in Hormozgan Province where a wedding ceremony was underway.

The full text of Darzi’s statement is as follows:

Excellencies,

I wish to bring to your urgent attention yet another appalling and egregious crime committed by the United States in the course of its unlawful aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of international law and, in particular, Article 2, paragraph 4, of the Charter of the United Nations. On the evening of 1 September 2026, the United States launched a further wave of military attacks against several cities in southern Iran, including deliberate attacks that struck civilians and civilian objects. In these criminal attacks, the United States struck a residential house in the city of Kuhestak in Sirik, Hormozgan Province, while a wedding ceremony was being held there. As a result of this heinous attack, four civilians, including a four-year-old child, were killed and more than 70 civilians were injured.

The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns this heinous and horrifying crime. The targeting and killing of civilians gathered for a wedding ceremony, including children, constitutes a grave and egregious violation of the fundamental rules of international humanitarian law, and given the circumstances of the attack, constitutes a war crime.

In response to this crime and the US acts of aggression, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the exercise of its inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, have undertaken defensive attacks against United States military bases in the region that have been used to launch acts of aggression and criminal attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Excellencies,

The internationally wrongful acts of the United States extend far beyond this crime. Since its unwarranted, large-scale aggression against Iran on 28 February 2026, the United States has repeatedly attacked civilians, civilian objects, and essential infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, airports, residential areas, bridges, roads, and railway facilities. The US attack on Kuhestak is, therefore, not an isolated incident, but part of a broader and deeply alarming pattern of unlawful and indiscriminate attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime across Iran. This pattern is further underscored by public threats and statements by the President and other senior U.S. officials concerning attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including threats to destroy “the whole civilization” and to “take Iran back to the Stone Age,” as well as statements acknowledging or boasting about its targeting. Among the most egregious violations is the U.S. war crime committed on 28 February 2026 with the attack on an elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, which resulted in the mass killing and injury of children, teachers, and other civilians. More than 168 students, predominantly girls aged seven to twelve, together with teachers and school staff, were killed, while 110 others were injured. The school was destroyed in the missile attack.

Excellencies,

The deliberate or indiscriminate killing of civilians, particularly children, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, strike at the very foundations of the international legal order. Such acts cannot be normalized, and cannot be justified as mere “collateral damage.” The protection of civilians is a binding obligation under international law, and its grave and deliberate violations constitute war crimes under applicable international law.

The United States, as well as any State or other party that, in any manner, assists, facilitates, supports, or participates in the preparation, commission, or implementation of such violations, and other unlawful acts, will bear responsibility for the grave consequences of such internationally wrongful acts, including for the extensive loss and damage inflicted upon the Iranian people.

In light of the foregoing, the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates calls on the Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to discharge their respective responsibilities under the Charter of the United Nations and:

Strongly condemn the United States’ acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, and demand its immediate cessation;

Condemn and address the United States attack on Kouhestak, which struck a residential area hosting a wedding ceremony, and killed and wounded civilians including children, as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, and address its grave implications for international peace and security;

Report on these criminal attacks and violations, including the attack against an elementary school in Minab, and the attack against civilians attending the wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, in his future reports concerning the protection of civilians and children, and compliance with international humanitarian law;

Hold the United States fully responsible for all its internationally wrongful acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and for the resulting loss of life, bodily injury, destruction of property, and civilian infrastructure, and material and non-material damage, and demand full reparation in accordance with international law;

Call upon the United States to immediately cease and bring to an end its acts of aggression, and all unlawful and unilateral coercive measures, targeting innocent civilians, and to comply fully and without exception with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently exercised restraint and acted in accordance with its rights and obligations under international law. Nevertheless, in exercise of its inherent right of self-defence, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take all necessary and proportionate measures to protect its people, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to respond firmly to any act of military aggression, in full conformity with the Charter of the United Nations, and applicable international law.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Gholamhossein Darzi

Ambassador and Chargé d’Affaires

MNA