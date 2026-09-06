Iran FM denounces illegal US attacks against Iranian vessels

In a statement issued late on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced the illegal US attacks on the Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

These illegal and aggressive US actions, committed in continuation of the US military aggression against Iran and as part of that US government's naval blockade and economic war against Iran, are a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, a war crime, and a clear threat to the international peace and the security of merchant shipping, the statement added.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to resolutely defend its sovereignty and national interests against the state terrorism and aggressive US actions, including the continuation of the naval blockade and economic war and attacks on commercial ships, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls the responsibility for the consequences of the continuation of US aggressive and interventionist actions in the region will lie with the US government and its accomplices and perpetrators.

The IRGC said the United States was forced to officially acknowledge that its two naval vessels had been attacked, describing the admission as "living proof" of a U.S. strategic defeat and evidence of the force's offensive power.

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