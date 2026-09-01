Iran to respond to intensified US naval blockade militarily

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a video message released on Tuesday.

"If they intensify the blockade, we will definitely respond militarily and everyone will be the loser," the top Iranian negotiator said.

"If the the enemy's intention is that we cannot export oil from the Persian Gulf, no one will be able to do so," he said, adding that Tehran will make Washington live up to its commitments under the Islamabad MoU.

"The enemy is currently focused on the psychological aspect of the economic warfare," he also said.

"A large portion of the newly announced sanctions have previously been in place," he said.

"A naval blockade is considered a military action in international law," Ghalibaf also said.

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