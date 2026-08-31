Iran Foreign Ministry issues statement after US aggression

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Monday that U.S. forces attacked Larak island, martyring and wounding several Iranian military forces and civilians, and that Iran struck U.S. military bases in Jordan in response.

In a statement issued Monday morning, the ministry said the U.S. military struck parts of Larak island on Sunday evening, violating Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The attack left several "courageous defenders of the homeland and dear compatriots" martyred and wounded, and caused damage to public and private property, it said.

The ministry said Iranian armed forces, acting in accordance with the inherent right of self-defence, delivered "defensive and crushing blows" to U.S. military bases in Jordan, which it said was the origin and support of the U.S. military aggression against Iran.

The ministry strongly condemned the U.S. military attack on Larak as a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, and reminded the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of their responsibility to uphold international peace and security and hold the aggressor accountable.

It told the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council president, and all governments that had expressed concern about insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz that the sole cause of the region's unsafe shipping routes had been "the illegal and aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime," starting with the attack on Iran on February 28 and continuing for six months through the naval blockade and other provocative and interventionist measures.

The ministry stressed that Iran's armed forces "will not hesitate to exercise the inherent right of self-defence" and will respond decisively and appropriately to any enemy military aggression.

It said full responsibility for the consequences of new U.S. aggressive actions, the continued naval blockade and economic war against Iran rests with the "American regime" and all parties that participate in preparing and carrying out America's illegal actions.

MNA