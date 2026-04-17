Iran Army ready to counter any threat: Cmdr.

The commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, issued a message marking National Army Day, emphasizing that the army is fully prepared to confront any aggression.

He described Army Day as a significant moment in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting the role of Imam Khomeini in preserving and strengthening the army during the early years after the 1979 Revolution.

Hatami said the Iranian army has consistently stood firmly against the enemies of the country, while also playing a role in humanitarian assistance and public service.

He pointed to the army’s record in various conflicts and operational environments, including land, air, and maritime domains, emphasizing its role in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The commander added that the army continues to follow the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, relying on domestic capabilities, modern knowledge, and a combat-ready posture to ensure national security.

Hatami stressed that the army remains committed to its mission, stating that forces are prepared with full vigilance and determination to respond to any threat or aggression.

MNA/6803044