  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2026, 5:40 PM

Maintaining unity brought defeat to the enemy: Ghalibaf

Maintaining unity brought defeat to the enemy: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that Islamic unity has successfully delivered defeat to aggressors, adding that regional security built on extra-regional intervention is inherently fragile

In a statement marking Islamic Unity Week, Ghalibaf highlighted that Shiite-Sunni solidarity in Iran serves as a fundamental pillar of national might, security, and progress, as historically demonstrated through joint resistance across ethnic and religious lines during imposed conflicts.

Talking about broader regional dynamics, the head of the Iranina negotiating team noted that regional states increasingly recognize that foreign powers lack both the capability and intention to provide lasting security.

He urged Muslim neighbors to rely on self-capacity and brotherly cooperation rather than extra-regional pacts or exhausting rivalries.

At the end of his message, Ghalibaf said that emerging regional pacts reflect a growing awakening among Muslim nations to substitute foreign dependency with self-reliance.

He also noted that the tangible outcome of recent Islamic solidarity has been forcing arrogant foreign powers to retreat from their strategic ambitions.

MNA

News ID 247308

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