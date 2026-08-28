  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2026, 9:42 AM

Ghalibaf, Qatari PM discuss regional developments in Tehran

Ghalibaf, Qatari PM discuss regional developments in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran to discuss regional developments amid US aggression.

In the meeting, which took place on Thursday evening, Ghalibaf and Al Thani exchanged views on the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and creating suitable conditions for the resumption of talks.

The Qatari prime minister stressed the need to revive the diplomatic track, saying dialogue remains the best way to resolve disputes and prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.

The meeting came as part of Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions in the region and assist creating the conditions necessary for a return to negotiations.

MNA

News ID 247281

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