Ghalibaf, Qatari PM discuss regional developments in Tehran

In the meeting, which took place on Thursday evening, Ghalibaf and Al Thani exchanged views on the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and creating suitable conditions for the resumption of talks.

The Qatari prime minister stressed the need to revive the diplomatic track, saying dialogue remains the best way to resolve disputes and prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.

The meeting came as part of Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions in the region and assist creating the conditions necessary for a return to negotiations.

MNA