No one will sell oil in region where Iran cannot: Ghalibaf

On Friday, Ghalibaf posted his X message dating back to July 22, after US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper claimed American forces had full control of the Strait of Hormuz and halted Iran’s oil exports.

“The equation of this war is clear: either all or none!” he said. “In a region where we don’t sell oil, no one else will sell oil either.”

He also noted that the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, lies in the absence of terrorist US troops.

“If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe. Security of the strait depends on the absence of US forces. We have said many times that the situation in the strait will not return to what it was before the war.”

MNA