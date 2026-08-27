40th Intl. Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran

The event is being held under the theme “Islamic Unity in the Thought of the Martyred Imam, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.”

Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Schools of Thoughts Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari congratulated the birth anniversaries of Hazrat Muhammad (S) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS) and welcomed the participation of President Masoud Pezeshkian and domestic and foreign guests in this prestigious conference.

Referring to the developments of the past year, Shahriari stated, “The most important event we faced was the war that the terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime waged against the Iranian nation.”

This war imposed against Iran for six months because the Global Arrogance fears Iran's strengthening and cannot tolerate the power of a rival. A strong Iran is a model for Islamic countries and the oppressed, he underlined.

Turning to the US hostility towards Iran, Hojjatoleslam Shahriari noted that enemies of the country do not want Iran to have nuclear energy, missile power, advanced infrastructure, oil, scientists, brave soldiers, a strong government and Establishment, and even a powerful leadership; because each of these factors strengthens the national cohesion and resistance of the Islamic nation.

Regarding the US attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in southern Iranian city of Minab in Hormozgan province on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of more than 168 schoolchildren and teachers of this school, Shahriari asked the United States, "What benefit did you get from martyring the innocent schoolchildren of Minab School? Why did the Western media remain silent in the face of this question?"

Emphasizing the failure of American policies in the last four decades, he stated, “The US government could not achieve its goals despite maximum pressure; Because we became the first power of the region under the leadership of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Our scientists stepped on the edge of technology; Our youth achieved missiles and strategic drones; Our troops and soldiers stood up to the biggest army in the world and destructed the US bases in region and gave the whole freedom seekers in the world ‘lesson of resistance’ against oppressors.”

Referring to the bitter experience of regional countries from the presence of America, the secretary general said that Islamic countries have understood that America's presence not only does not create security, but also creates many problems ahead and that security can only be ensured by the countries of the region themselves.

At the opening ceremony of the 40th edition of the International Islamic Unity Conference, nearly 600 domestic and foreign guests, including prominent scientific, cultural, and religious figures from Islamic countries including Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf countries, as well as a group of ambassadors residing in Tehran and representatives of the great religious authorities, participated in this prestigious event.

MNA/6929276