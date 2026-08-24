Government has stood by Armed Forces with all its might

In a congratulatory message to President Pezeshkian on the occasion of the Government Week, he emphasized that the government has stood by the powerful Armed Forces of the country, especially the Armed Forces, with all its strength.

The “Government Week” is a reminder of the great names who considered serving the people a divine promise and a national mission, the high-ranking martyrs Rajaei and Bahonar, who, with faith, sincerity, and love for the people, left behind a lasting model of statesmanship on the level of the Islamic Revolution, he noted.

The 2nd and 3rd wars imposed by the US and Israel against Iran were another stage of the great test of the Iranian nation, a test in which the government and the entire Establishment stood side by side with the powerful Armed Forces in defending Islamic Iran, he said, adding, “In this battle waged by US and Israeli against Iran jointly, the martyrdom of two members of the government, former Iran’s Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and former Minister of Intelligence Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib added another leaf to the proud book of sacrifice and showed that responsibility in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in times of danger, is not far from the field of struggle and martyrdom."

In these critical conditions, the government is working with all its might alongside the Armed Forces to meet defense requirements, support missions, and continue serving the people, Rear Admiral Sayyari emphasized.

Relying upon the God Almighty and with the solidarity, unity and amity of the government, Armed Forces, and the noble nation of the Islamic Iran, will continue the path of honor and progress with steadfastness, he added.

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