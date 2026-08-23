Iran stands firm amid full-scale war: Pezeshkian

Speaking at a ceremony renewing allegiance with the ideals of the Islamic Republic's founder, Pezeshkian honoured the memory of the martyrs, the late Leader, commanders, scientists, students, armed forces and the people. He said the government had faced war, sanctions, various pressures and continuous assassinations, alongside serious imbalances in water, electricity, gas, fuel, the environment and the banking system.

"The enemies imagined that with their pressure and actions Iran would collapse. Not only did this not happen, but the power and unity of the Iranian nation amazed the world," he said.

Pezeshkian praised the people's resistance, saying analysts could not easily explain how the nation had withstood such pressure. "Our dear people truly performed a miracle," he said.

The president said the government is doing its utmost amid current hardships. "Of course, we are ashamed before the people that problems exist. But as long as we have breath in our bodies, we will serve our dear people, work to improve their lives and welfare, and pass through these crises with strength."

He also cited Quranic verses on those who deny what they do not fully understand, noting that history showed the fate of such wrongdoers.

MNA