Iranians more aware than being deceived by enemies

Speaking at a ceremony to honor the esteemed families of the government's martyrs, held at Sa’adabad Cultural and Historical Complex in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian paid tribute to the pure soul of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as senior officials and commanders martyred in the recent US and Israeli war of aggression waged against the country, noting that martyrdom of ministers, commanders, and ordinary people was a great loss inflicted on the country by the claimants of human rights and democracy.

Criticizing the deceptive behavior of human rights’ advocates, President Pezeshkian stated, "They [those countries who falsely claim to be the supporters of the human rights] have been calling the Islamic Republic of Iran a terrorist and a terrorist sponsor for years, but since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, they have assassinated our officials, commanders, and scientists in all periods."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president pointed to the economic problems facing people of the country, emphasizing, “We will overcome the difficulties with the unity and amity between people and governmental officials.”

“The criminal US government and Israeli regime will never be able to take advantage of the opportunity of sowing seeds of discord and division in the country if we establish unity and amity among ourselves,” he said, adding that enemies of the country are leaving no stone unturned to create division in the country, so that we should be vigilant to thwart the malicious objectives orchestrated by them in the country.

Patience, solidarity and hope remain the foundations of the Islamic Republic’s unbreakable resilience in the face of escalating external pressures and threats, Pezeshkian added.

MA/6926111