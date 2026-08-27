  1. Politics
Aug 27, 2026, 9:15 AM

Qatari PM to visit Tehran on Thu. to revive US-Iran talks

Qatari PM to visit Tehran on Thu. to revive US-Iran talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is due to visit Tehran on Thursday for talks on de-escalating tensions and reviving dialogue between Iran and the United States.

Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei announced the visit in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, will meet with “a number of Iranian officials” in Tehran to “discuss ways to de-escalate tensions” and “create the conditions conducive to dialogue”.

“The visit comes in line with the State of Qatar’s firm position that the diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region,” he added.

Iran also confirmed the visit, saying the discussions will cover “the continuation of Qatar’s mediation efforts and initiatives, as well as other regional developments”.

MNA

News ID 247268
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News