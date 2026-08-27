Qatari PM to visit Tehran on Thu. to revive US-Iran talks

Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei announced the visit in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, will meet with “a number of Iranian officials” in Tehran to “discuss ways to de-escalate tensions” and “create the conditions conducive to dialogue”.

“The visit comes in line with the State of Qatar’s firm position that the diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region,” he added.

Iran also confirmed the visit, saying the discussions will cover “the continuation of Qatar’s mediation efforts and initiatives, as well as other regional developments”.

MNA