Tehran, Doha discuss regional de-escalation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest regional developments by phone on Tuesday, stressing the need for diplomacy and continued coordination.

The two sides reviewed the current regional situation and emphasised the importance of using diplomatic capacities and maintaining coordination to prevent the escalation of tensions, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout. No further details were immediately released.

Qatar has served as a key mediator between Iran and the United States alongside Pakistan throughout the conflict.

MNA