  1. Politics
Aug 26, 2026, 7:17 AM

Iran's Araghchi, Pakistan army chief hold phone talks

Iran's Araghchi, Pakistan army chief hold phone talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Iran's top diplomat and Pakistan's military chief reviewed shared concerns and recent regional developments in a phone call on Tuesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed the latest regional developments by phone on Tuesday, stressing the need to continue joint efforts for peace and security.

The two sides reviewed recent developments and issues of shared concern, and emphasised the importance of sustained consultations and joint work to establish regional stability, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout. No further details were immediately released.

Pakistan has acted as a key mediator between Iran and the United States alongside Qatar throughout the conflict.

MNA 

News ID 247241

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