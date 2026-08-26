Iran's Araghchi, Pakistan army chief hold phone talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed the latest regional developments by phone on Tuesday, stressing the need to continue joint efforts for peace and security.

The two sides reviewed recent developments and issues of shared concern, and emphasised the importance of sustained consultations and joint work to establish regional stability, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout. No further details were immediately released.

Pakistan has acted as a key mediator between Iran and the United States alongside Qatar throughout the conflict.

MNA