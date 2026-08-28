All Iranian nation's legitimate rights must be recognized

In a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran on Thursday, Pezeshkian said Iran and Qatar remain “two friendly and brotherly countries” despite recent developments.

According to Press TV, Pezeshkian said the US and Israel seek to prevent peace and stability in the region, adding that the recent war delayed the implementation of agreements and the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

“The Zionist regime’s plan is to prevent the establishment of cordial relations among Muslims,” he said, thanking the Qatari government and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for their mediation efforts to establish peace and calm.

The Iranian president stressed that Tehran is not seeking war or an expansion of hostilities.

“War was imposed on Iran, and its continuation will be detrimental to the country, the region and the world,” he said.

Pezeshkian also criticized efforts by some circles in the United States and Israel to prevent agreements from being reached.

“American officials should ignore voices seeking to prevent the return of peace to the region,” he said.

“Some people’s interests lie in the continuation of war, but the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that peace and security will benefit Iran, the region and the world.”

Describing US attacks on Iran as contrary to international law, Pezeshkian said, “The Americans unjustly targeted Iran’s leader, commanders, students and people; an action that is unacceptable under any framework of international law.”

“The other side must recognize all the rights of the Iranian people in every field and within the framework of international law. The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks nothing beyond its legal rights.”

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar is seeking to restore stability to the region and views Iran’s outreach to neighboring countries and its efforts to promote security and calm positively.

He described Qatar as a “sincere brother” to Iran and stressed that “the language of force and threats is not a solution.”

“Through diplomacy, rationality and logic, we must restore stability, security and economic calm to the region,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added that Qatar will continue consultations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to create conditions for the restoration of regional stability.

“Qatar does not want the Iranian people to face difficulties while regional countries merely watch the situation,” he said.

“We will provide whatever assistance is possible to reduce the difficulties facing our brotherly Iranian people.”

Sheikh Mohammed also said Qatar is ready to expand cooperation with Iran, particularly in the fields of electricity and energy, and that discussions are underway with Iranian ministers on implementing existing understandings and developing bilateral ties.

“The coming days will be busy and challenging, and the Qatari team will begin its work tomorrow,” he said.

“We hope these efforts will produce the desired results and that, by returning to a diplomatic environment, practical solutions can be examined

MNA