US exertion of economic pressure on Iran doomed to failure

Speaking at a meeting held at the venue of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on Wednesday, attended by Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Madanizadeh and Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati and also a number of distinguished university lecturers expert n the field of economy, Pezeshkian was briefed on the decision-making process in this financial and banking body.

Turning to the special condition in the country caused by the breakout of war, economic blockade and foreign pressures, the president placed special emphasis on the necessity of the continuation of the economic stability and curbing the inflation expectations, noting, “Under such circumstances, managing key markets, especially the foreign exchange and capital market requires complete coordination and interaction between the monetary policymaking body, government, and other economic pillars of the country.”

He seized this opportunity to thank both the public and private sectors that managed to overcome difficulties and problems despite sanctions, stressing, “Resolving issues through interaction and negotiation is the prime goal in the country, but at the same time, we will stand firm against economic pressures, as we have done so far and will continue to do so.”

With the drastic measures taken in this regard, the United States will not materialize its malicious objectives by exerting economic pressures as it [US] was defeated in the previous two wars imposed against the noble nation of the Islamic Iran.

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