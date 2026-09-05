Enemies’ failure in achieving goals success for Islamic Iran

Speaking at a local ceremony held with the participation of senior commanders and officials at the Army General Staff in Tehran on Saturday, he stated that the today’s war is a war of will and endurance of hardships, so that the powerful Armed Forces of the country have been very successful in this regard.

The powerful Armed Forces of the country have an upper hand to its armed to teeth enemy which is the salient feature in every aspect, he underlined.

Despite tough sanctions imposed against the country, the Army Force of the country managed to stand on its own foot and by providing the necessary facilities, and carried out its mission in the best form possible, he said, adding, “Defending the national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also sublime values of the Islamic Revolution is the main mission of the Armed Force of the country.”

“We should be proud of ourselves and know that today we are faced with a country that has been equipped with all the necessary military warfare and technology in the world and in this way, the country's Armed Forces have managed to achieve almost all its goals in this war."

“We also should boast ourselves that we have stood against the enemy that has been equipped with the world’s most advanced military warfare and equipment,” Rear Admiral Sayyari underlined.

MA/ 6937970