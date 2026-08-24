No oil to leave Persian Gulf if economic war continues

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, wrote on social media, "If the economic war continues, not even one drop of oil will be exported, neither through the Strait of Hormuz nor from anywhere in the Persian Gulf."

He added, "Iran will consider any participation or support by any country in America's economic war against the Iranian people as an act of war."

The warning follows Tehran's repeated statements that regional security and the management of the Strait of Hormuz must remain under the control of the coastal states, and that countries hosting U.S. bases or facilitating American operations would be held accountable.

MNA