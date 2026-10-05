Tehran summons Norwegian envoy over Starlink operations

Mohammad Hassannezhad Pirkouhi, director-general for international peace and security at the Foreign Ministry, summoned Norway's ambassador in Tehran, to the ministry on Sunday morning.

He explained the process by which the United States and the Zionist regime are misusing Starlink satellite internet systems to advance interventionist actions against Iran, and conveyed Iran's official protest over Norway's inaction regarding the unauthorised activities of this system in Iranian territory.

Strongly criticising Norway's failure to fulfil its obligations as the country of registry for the Starlink network in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), he stressed that based on decisions by the ITU's Radio Regulations Board (RRB) in recent years, the Norwegian government has been obliged to take the necessary measures to prevent unauthorised Starlink transmissions in Iranian territory. However, despite repeated follow-ups by the Islamic Republic of Iran, no effective action has been taken by Norway.

The director-general called for the immediate conveyance of Iran's request for effective and urgent action by the Norwegian government to stop actions that violate Iran's sovereignty and national security through the unauthorised activities of the Starlink system, and delivered a formal protest note to the Norwegian ambassador.

MNA